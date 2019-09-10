Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Comparison side by side

Since Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated 124 1.56 N/A 6.70 19.39 Bel Fuse Inc. 19 0.25 N/A 1.90 8.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hubbell Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc. Bel Fuse Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hubbell Incorporated. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hubbell Incorporated is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hubbell Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hubbell Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 6.44% and an $143.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.8% of Hubbell Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 76.72% of Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hubbell Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 3.08% are Bel Fuse Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74% Bel Fuse Inc. 1.6% -3.74% -29.95% -28.37% -27.52% -10.48%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated had bullish trend while Bel Fuse Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Hubbell Incorporated beats Bel Fuse Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.