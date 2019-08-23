Hubbell (HUBB) to pay $0.84 on Sep 16, 2019; Pulmatrix (PULM) Sellers Decreased By 5.75% Their Shorts

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) had a decrease of 5.75% in short interest. PULM’s SI was 658,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.75% from 699,100 shares previously. With 622,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)’s short sellers to cover PULM’s short positions. The SI to Pulmatrix Inc’s float is 8.58%. The stock increased 6.99% or $0.0601 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9201. About 1.48M shares traded or 506.70% up from the average. Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) has declined 81.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PULM News: 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.93; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX FILES FOR UP TO $10M COMMON UNITS OFFERING; 29/03/2018 – Pulmatrix Announces Pricing Of $15.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PULMATRIX INC – FY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.93 (CORRECTS PERIOD); 13/03/2018 – RPT-PULMATRIX INC – EXPECT NON-CLINICAL SAFETY DATA ON PUR1800 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 Pulmatrix Reports 2017 Financial Results; Provides 2018 Outlook on Pulmonary Disease Pipeline; 13/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC – EXPECT NON-CLINICAL SAFETY DATA ON PUR1800 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – PULMATRIX INC PULM.O – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF AN AGGREGATE OF 23.5 MLN UNITS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-PULMATRIX REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK ON PULMONARY DISEASE PIPELINE

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) is expected to pay $0.84 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:HUBB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.84 dividend. Hubbell Inc’s current price of $128.13 translates into 0.66% yield. Hubbell Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 93,009 shares traded. Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has risen 8.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBB News: 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.35; 16/05/2018 – Hubbell at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES ABOUT $0.85 OF ACQUISITION-RELATED & TRANSACTION COSTS OF ACLARA ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – Hubbell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 WI LayoffNotices: Notice Hubbell Lighting, Inc. 2018032601; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc 1Q Net $58.3M; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.35, EST. $7.18; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – HUBBELL HUBBELL INCORPORATED DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEN

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted technology. The company has market cap of $18.06 million. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

More notable recent Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pulmatrix up 5% on new Pulmazole patent – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pulmatrix down 24% on pricing equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pulmatrix up 59% on Pulmazole deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pulmatrix prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pulmatrix files for equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hubbell Inc has $16000 highest and $13000 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 11.86% above currents $128.13 stock price. Hubbell Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.