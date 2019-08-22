Hubbell (HUBB) to pay $0.84 on Sep 16, 2019; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised News New (NWSA) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased News Corp New (NWSA) stake by 51.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 4.63M shares as News Corp New (NWSA)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 13.62 million shares with $169.46 million value, up from 9.00M last quarter. News Corp New now has $8.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 2.54M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Own 65% of Combines Entity, Telstra 35%; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.89…; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP TO APPOINT 4 DIRECTORS INCLUDING CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED CO; CO TO APPOINT 2 DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – News Corp: Charges, Writedowns Relate to Investment in Foxtel, Long-lived Assets at FOX SPORTS Australia; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors to Combined Foxtel, Foxtel Sports Australia; 11/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) is expected to pay $0.84 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:HUBB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.84 dividend. Hubbell Inc’s current price of $128.60 translates into 0.65% yield. Hubbell Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 128,659 shares traded. Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has risen 8.29% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBB News: 23/04/2018 – Hubbell Incorporated Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL INC HUBB.N SEES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.95 TO $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc 1Q Net $58.3M; 20/04/2018 – REG-Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Hubbell at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.38; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About News Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why News Corporation (NWSA) Q4 Earnings May Decline – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, NWSA – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “News Corporation (NWSA) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 310,900 shares to 1.35M valued at $59.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 37,400 shares and now owns 651,900 shares. Sterling Bancorp Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hubbell Inc has $16000 highest and $13000 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 11.45% above currents $128.6 stock price. Hubbell Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

More important recent Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rexel Delivering On Its Turnaround, But Getting No Credit – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Schneider Electric’s Business Is Outperforming, But The Stock Really Isn’t – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signify’s Stock Price Could Explode Any Moment, But Risks Remain – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schneider Electric Not Getting Much Credit For Share Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Electrical and Power. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.