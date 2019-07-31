Hubbell (HUBB) to pay $0.84 on Sep 16, 2019; Empire State Realty Trust Class A (ESRT) Sellers Increased By 15.28% Their Shorts

Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT) had an increase of 15.28% in short interest. ESRT’s SI was 3.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.28% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 956,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT)’s short sellers to cover ESRT’s short positions. The SI to Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A’s float is 2.15%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 946,771 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) is expected to pay $0.84 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:HUBB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.84 dividend. Hubbell Inc’s current price of $131.62 translates into 0.64% yield. Hubbell Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.99% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 689,444 shares traded or 133.34% up from the average. Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has risen 15.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBB News: 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES ABOUT $0.85 OF ACQUISITION-RELATED & TRANSACTION COSTS OF ACLARA ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – Hubbell Incorporated Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast; 20/04/2018 – REG-Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc 1Q EPS $1.05; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, HUBBELL ANTICIPATES END MARKETS WILL GROW ABOUT 2% TO 4% IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc Sees 2018 EPS $6.10-EPS $6.50; 21/05/2018 – Hubbell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.38

Among 2 analysts covering Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hubbell Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HUBB in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. It operates through two divisions, Electrical and Power. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 44.02 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com reported 18,563 shares stake. Yorktown Mngmt Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 11,400 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 85,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 57,600 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Company Limited has 0.02% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 291,684 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 341,447 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America owns 131,890 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 217,414 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 36,074 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 26,589 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 22,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 223 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Us Bancorp De reported 25,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Empire State Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Hold”.