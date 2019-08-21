Hubbell (HUBB) Now Covered By Gabelli \u0026 Co. with $160.0000 Target; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stake

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 532.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 46,673 shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 55,439 shares with $7.69 million value, up from 8,766 last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $10.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 30,340 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Gabelli \u0026 Co. disclosed in an analyst report that it has begun coverage on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) stock, with a Buy rating and a $160.0000 target price.

Among 2 analysts covering Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hubbell Inc has $14000 highest and $13000 lowest target. $135’s average target is 5.71% above currents $127.71 stock price. Hubbell Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, Electrical and Power. It has a 18.94 P/E ratio. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Welbilt Inc stake by 75,091 shares to 59,641 valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 27,631 shares and now owns 38,409 shares. Mcmoran Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates has $150 highest and $145 lowest target. $147.50’s average target is 4.47% above currents $141.19 stock price. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

