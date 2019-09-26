Hubbell (HUBB) Is At $133.61 Formed Wedge; Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its Carmax (KMX) Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 509,327 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 2.88 million shares with $250.29M value, down from 3.39M last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 1.51M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) formed wedge up with $144.30 target or 8.00% above today's $133.61 share price. Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has $7.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.61. About 229,343 shares traded. Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has risen 8.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 3.15% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.22 per share. HUBB’s profit will be $124.60 million for 14.59 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Hubbell Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hubbell Inc has $16000 highest and $13000 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 7.27% above currents $133.61 stock price. Hubbell Inc had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HUBB in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Among 9 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $100.56’s average target is 16.82% above currents $86.08 stock price. CarMax had 22 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of KMX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of KMX in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.