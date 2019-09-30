Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group Inc. 44 1.02 31.94M 2.99 15.17 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 9 0.72 14.32M -93.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group Inc. 73,172,966.78% 0% 0% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 152,016,985.14% -187.1% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hub Group Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hub Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hub Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hub Group Inc. and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Hub Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Hub Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Hub Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 36.4% are Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hub Group Inc. 10.77% 11.02% 7.21% 1.84% -0.98% 22.34% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -12.31% -2.81% -17.11% -22.22% -82.38% -21.87%

For the past year Hub Group Inc. has 22.34% stronger performance while Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. has -21.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Hub Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss and damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, and railcar. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 29,378 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,581 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.