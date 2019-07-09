Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Reaches $38.90 After 4.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Bullish Boyd Gaming (BYD)

The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 101,629 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.35 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $37.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HUBG worth $54.08 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 9 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BYD in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $33 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 4. See Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

11/01/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37 New Target: $33 Upgrade

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $26.07M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hub Group Breaks Ground on Second Chicago-Area Headquarters Building to Support Continued Growth – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Hub Group (HUBG) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CaseStack, a Hub Group Company, Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Hub Group, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 46,246 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 426,418 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 5,610 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 446,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 107,759 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 173,629 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). James Investment, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,965 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 3.66 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,509 shares. Blair William & Comm Il reported 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Bluecrest Management reported 6,807 shares. Mairs And Power Inc holds 273,665 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 33,726 shares.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mode and Hub. It has a 6.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Among 2 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hub Group had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2 with “Neutral”.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 26.06 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 303,904 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 665,787 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 95,447 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 16,219 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 687,903 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 13,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 54,414 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,277 shares. 9,307 are owned by Profund Lc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 178 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 1.87 million shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 718,000 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 30,237 shares.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Some Investors Pessimistic On Macau For Second Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.