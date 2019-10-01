Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hub Group Inc. has 95.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Hub Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hub Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group Inc. 73,039,103.59% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hub Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group Inc. 31.94M 44 15.17 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Hub Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Hub Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hub Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.50 2.49

With consensus target price of $48, Hub Group Inc. has a potential upside of 3.60%. As a group, Air Delivery & Freight Services companies have a potential upside of 89.07%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Hub Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hub Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hub Group Inc. 10.77% 11.02% 7.21% 1.84% -0.98% 22.34% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Hub Group Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hub Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Hub Group Inc.’s competitors have 1.64 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hub Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hub Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Hub Group Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hub Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hub Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hub Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Hub Group Inc.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss and damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, and railcar. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 29,378 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,581 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.