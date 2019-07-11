Hub Group (HUBG) Position Boosted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; As Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Shares Rose, Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 1.42M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 125,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 176,658 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 3,610 shares to 19,960 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 297,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares to 66,563 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.