Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Since Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) are part of the Lodging industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group Limited 36 0.00 N/A 0.08 409.50 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 43 1.00 N/A 3.15 14.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc. Wyndham Destinations Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huazhu Group Limited. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Huazhu Group Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group Limited 0.00% 10.5% 2.5% Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta means Huazhu Group Limited’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huazhu Group Limited. Its rival Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.5 respectively. Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huazhu Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Huazhu Group Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 21.21% and an $40 consensus target price. Wyndham Destinations Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus target price and a 41.53% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Wyndham Destinations Inc. seems more appealing than Huazhu Group Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 92.4%. Insiders owned roughly 56.4% of Huazhu Group Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huazhu Group Limited -4.04% -12.29% -21.96% 8.01% -18% 14.43% Wyndham Destinations Inc. 1.44% 4.18% 5.8% 10.5% 3.38% 31.31%

For the past year Huazhu Group Limited was less bullish than Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations Inc. beats Huazhu Group Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.