Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) are two firms in the Lodging that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group Limited 36 0.00 N/A 0.08 443.01 Red Lion Hotels Corporation 8 1.24 N/A 0.06 132.33

In table 1 we can see Huazhu Group Limited and Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Red Lion Hotels Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Huazhu Group Limited. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Huazhu Group Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group Limited 0.00% 10.8% 3.2% Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Huazhu Group Limited’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Red Lion Hotels Corporation has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Huazhu Group Limited and Red Lion Hotels Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Red Lion Hotels Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Huazhu Group Limited has a consensus target price of $40, and a 18.27% upside potential. Competitively Red Lion Hotels Corporation has a consensus target price of $12.5, with potential upside of 93.50%. The results provided earlier shows that Red Lion Hotels Corporation appears more favorable than Huazhu Group Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huazhu Group Limited and Red Lion Hotels Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 76.1%. 56.4% are Huazhu Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huazhu Group Limited -3.74% -14.49% 8.37% 42.24% -4.78% 28.43% Red Lion Hotels Corporation 4.2% 0.89% -6.15% -12.27% -21.77% -3.17%

For the past year Huazhu Group Limited has 28.43% stronger performance while Red Lion Hotels Corporation has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Huazhu Group Limited beats Red Lion Hotels Corporation.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.