Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is a company in the Lodging industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49% of Huazhu Group Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Huazhu Group Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.47% of all Lodging companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group Limited 0.00% 10.50% 2.50% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group Limited N/A 36 409.50 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Huazhu Group Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Huazhu Group Limited is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.22 2.17 2.61

With consensus price target of $37.83, Huazhu Group Limited has a potential upside of 14.53%. The rivals have a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Huazhu Group Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Huazhu Group Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huazhu Group Limited -4.04% -12.29% -21.96% 8.01% -18% 14.43% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Huazhu Group Limited was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Huazhu Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Huazhu Group Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huazhu Group Limited.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that Huazhu Group Limited is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Huazhu Group Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Huazhu Group Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.