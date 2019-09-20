Huaneng Pwr Intl Spon Adr N (HNP) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Holding by $337,985; Gradient Investments Has Upped Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 16,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 44,792 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/03/2018 – Thornburg Investment Income Builder Adds AstraZeneca; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SECOND PHASE lll TRIAL TERRANOVA IS ONGOING WITH RESULTS EXPECTED LATER THIS QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Forxiga Submission in Japan for Type-1 Diabetes; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FY 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED AND UNCHANGED; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Backs FY18 View; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Huaneng Pwr Intl Inc Spon Adr N (HNP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 14,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.00% . The institutional investor held 112,913 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Huaneng Pwr Intl Inc Spon Adr N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 1,852 shares traded. Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) has declined 24.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HNP News: 13/03/2018 – HUANENG POWER FY OPER REV. 152.46B YUAN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S HUANENG, HUADIAN SAY COAL PRICE RALLY DUE TO ‘IRRATIONAL’ MARKET EXPECTATIONS – INTERNAL NOTICES; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S HUANENG, HUADIAN CALL ON GOVERNMENT TO BOOST COAL IMPORTS, CUSTOMS TO SPEED UP IMPORT CHECKS – INTERNAL NOTICE; 04/05/2018 – HUANENG POWER SUPER SHORT-TERM PAPER MATURITY 150 DAYS; 23/03/2018 – HUANENG RENEWABLES CORP LTD – RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.043 PER ORDINARY SHARE (TAX INCLUSIVE); 15/05/2018 – HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL 600011.SS 0902.HK SAYS GENERAL MANAGER LIU GUOYUE RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE; 04/05/2018 – HUANENG POWER MID-TERM NOTES MATURITY 3 YEARS; 23/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Huaneng Power International Inc; 23/03/2018 – HUANENG RENEWABLES FY FINAL DIV/SHR 4.3 RMB CENTS; 04/05/2018 – HUANENG POWER ALSO SOLD 3B YUAN OF MID-TERM NOTES

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 127,386 shares to 154 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,385 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

