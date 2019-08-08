Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68 Edison International 63 1.94 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Edison International’s 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huaneng Power International Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Edison International has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edison International’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edison International 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Edison International’s consensus target price is $73.5, while its potential downside is -2.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1% of Huaneng Power International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Edison International are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Edison International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Edison International has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Edison International beats Huaneng Power International Inc.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.