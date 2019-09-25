Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP) Reaches $20.48 Yearly Low; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lifted Aptargroup (ATR) Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas acquired 3,000 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 30,000 shares with $3.73 million value, up from 27,000 last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 8,201 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 42,887 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 699,387 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 16,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 4,058 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment has invested 0.19% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel owns 9,772 shares. Howard Management reported 113,434 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 4,392 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 35,360 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 13,782 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 13,465 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 53,870 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 3,639 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 107,772 shares.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 31,800 shares to 35,000 valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Univar Inc stake by 18,000 shares and now owns 39,000 shares. Ingevity Corp was reduced too.