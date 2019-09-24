Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Comparison side by side

Both Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68 Portland General Electric Company 54 2.43 N/A 2.47 22.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Huaneng Power International Inc. and Portland General Electric Company. Portland General Electric Company has higher revenue and earnings than Huaneng Power International Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Huaneng Power International Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Portland General Electric Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Huaneng Power International Inc. and Portland General Electric Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that Huaneng Power International Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Portland General Electric Company has a 0.23 beta and it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portland General Electric Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Portland General Electric Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Huaneng Power International Inc. and Portland General Electric Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Portland General Electric Company’s average target price is $52, while its potential downside is -8.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huaneng Power International Inc. and Portland General Electric Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Portland General Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. had bearish trend while Portland General Electric Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Portland General Electric Company beats Huaneng Power International Inc.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.