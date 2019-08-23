Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Electric Utilities company, Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huaneng Power International Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Huaneng Power International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Huaneng Power International Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.40% 0.10% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Huaneng Power International Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. N/A 24 149.68 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Huaneng Power International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

As a group, Electric Utilities companies have a potential upside of 38.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Huaneng Power International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Huaneng Power International Inc.’s rivals have 18.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huaneng Power International Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Huaneng Power International Inc.’s competitors have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Huaneng Power International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Huaneng Power International Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. In other hand, Huaneng Power International Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Huaneng Power International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Huaneng Power International Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.