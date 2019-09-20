Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68 Edison International 66 2.01 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.63 beta means Huaneng Power International Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Edison International’s 0.16 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Huaneng Power International Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Edison International has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Edison International is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edison International 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively Edison International has an average target price of $74, with potential upside of 1.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 88.1% respectively. Comparatively, Edison International has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Edison International has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Edison International beats Huaneng Power International Inc.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.