Huami (HMI) Reaches $11.04 After 7.00% Down Move; Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) Sellers Increased By 2.96% Their Shorts

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) had an increase of 2.96% in short interest. EKSO’s SI was 2.64M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.96% from 2.56 million shares previously. With 444,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s short sellers to cover EKSO’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.0321 during the last trading session, reaching $0.59. About 686,235 shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) has declined 32.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EKSO News: 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 12/03/2018 – EKSO BIONICS SAYS CHARLES LI TO JOIN BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 Ekso Bionics Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 90% to 18 Days; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 12/03/2018 – EKSO SAYS THOMAS LOOBY LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS; 27/03/2018 – National Stroke Association and Ekso Bionics® Announce Educational Partnership to Advance Stroke Rehabilitation with Exoskelet; 12/03/2018 – EKSO SAYS PALEFSKY AND WENDELL STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD; 13/03/2018 – EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC – CASH ON HAND AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $27.8 MLN, COMPARED TO $16.8 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

The stock of Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 162,940 shares traded. Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) has risen 18.61% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HMI News: 21/05/2018 – Huami 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Huami Sees 2Q Rev CNY650M-CNY675; 28/03/2018 – SHANGHAI HUAMI-A HALTS TRADING IN SHENZHEN: 300462 CH; 21/05/2018 – Huami 1Q Rev $93.4M; 26/03/2018 – Huami 4Q EPS 5c; 31/05/2018 – Huami Corporation Announces Official Launch of Mi Band 3; 26/03/2018 Huami 4Q Rev $115.7M; 27/04/2018 – Huami Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Huami Corp Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Huami Announces Global Availability of The Amazfit Stratos Premium Multisport GPS SmartwatchThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $600.53 million company. It was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $10.27 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HMI worth $42.04M less.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $600.53 million. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. It has a 15.95 P/E ratio.

