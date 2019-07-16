Huami (HMI) Reaches $10.46 After 6.00% Down Move; NIKON ORDINARY SHARES (NINOF) SI Increased By 9.85%

NIKON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NINOF) had an increase of 9.85% in short interest. NINOF’s SI was 981,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.85% from 893,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9814 days are for NIKON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NINOF)’s short sellers to cover NINOF’s short positions. It closed at $13.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 112,813 shares traded. Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) has risen 3.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical HMI News: 26/03/2018 Huami 4Q Rev $115.7M; 27/04/2018 – Huami Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Huami Corporation Announces Official Launch of Mi Band 3; 28/03/2018 – SHANGHAI HUAMI-A HALTS TRADING IN SHENZHEN: 300462 CH; 27/04/2018 – Huami Corp Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/03/2018 – Huami 4Q EPS 5c; 21/05/2018 – Huami 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Huami 1Q Rev $93.4M; 21/05/2018 – Huami Sees 2Q Rev CNY650M-CNY675; 09/04/2018 – Huami Announces Global Availability of The Amazfit Stratos Premium Multisport GPS SmartwatchThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $632.14 million company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $9.83 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HMI worth $37.93 million less.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $632.14 million. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio.

