Huami Corporation (HMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Since Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.94 12.61 Garmin Ltd. 80 4.21 N/A 3.71 21.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Garmin Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Huami Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Huami Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Garmin Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Huami Corporation and Garmin Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huami Corporation. Its rival Garmin Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.1 respectively. Garmin Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huami Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Huami Corporation and Garmin Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, Garmin Ltd.’s average price target is $75.75, while its potential downside is -1.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.5% of Huami Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Garmin Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.04% of Huami Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Garmin Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94% Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12%

For the past year Huami Corporation was less bullish than Garmin Ltd.

Summary

Garmin Ltd. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Huami Corporation.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.