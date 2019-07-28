Huami Corporation (HMI) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.28 35.42 Novanta Inc. 82 4.97 N/A 1.39 60.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Huami Corporation and Novanta Inc. Novanta Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huami Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Huami Corporation is presently more affordable than Novanta Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Huami Corporation and Novanta Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 4.3% Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6.3%

Liquidity

Huami Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Novanta Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Novanta Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Huami Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Huami Corporation and Novanta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Novanta Inc. is $81, which is potential -8.67% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Huami Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Novanta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.04% of Huami Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Novanta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation -9.08% -22.02% -27.92% 2.51% 3.15% -0.2% Novanta Inc. 1.18% -6.13% 14.16% 10.59% 33.49% 32.22%

For the past year Huami Corporation has -0.2% weaker performance while Novanta Inc. has 32.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats Huami Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.