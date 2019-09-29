Huami Corporation (HMI) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Comparing side by side

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 10 16.81 21.85M 0.94 12.61 MKS Instruments Inc. 84 -67.62 53.80M 5.47 15.57

In table 1 we can see Huami Corporation and MKS Instruments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MKS Instruments Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huami Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Huami Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MKS Instruments Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Huami Corporation and MKS Instruments Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 208,691,499.52% 0% 0% MKS Instruments Inc. 64,078,132.44% 16.2% 10.8%

Liquidity

Huami Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MKS Instruments Inc. are 4.6 and 3 respectively. MKS Instruments Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Huami Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Huami Corporation and MKS Instruments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MKS Instruments Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116.67 consensus price target and a 28.28% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huami Corporation and MKS Instruments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.5% and 93.68%. About 9.04% of Huami Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76%

For the past year Huami Corporation was less bullish than MKS Instruments Inc.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats Huami Corporation on 12 of the 14 factors.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.