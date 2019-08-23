Huami Corporation (HMI) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Comparison side by side

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.94 12.61 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 1.01 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Huami Corporation and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huami Corporation. Its rival Mitcham Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 3.2 respectively. Mitcham Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huami Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Huami Corporation and Mitcham Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.5% and 75.7%. Insiders held 9.04% of Huami Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation 15.14% 14.8% 21.3% -1.75% 18.61% 19.94% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year Huami Corporation was less bullish than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

Huami Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mitcham Industries Inc.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.