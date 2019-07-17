Huami Corporation (HMI) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Comparison side by side

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.28 35.42 Garmin Ltd. 79 4.53 N/A 3.71 21.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Huami Corporation and Garmin Ltd. Garmin Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huami Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Huami Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 4.3% Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huami Corporation are 2.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Garmin Ltd. has 4 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Garmin Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huami Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Huami Corporation and Garmin Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huami Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67

Garmin Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $75.75 average price target and a -6.75% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Huami Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Garmin Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.04% of Huami Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Garmin Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation -9.08% -22.02% -27.92% 2.51% 3.15% -0.2% Garmin Ltd. 0.44% -10.86% 10.69% 19.54% 33.07% 24.81%

For the past year Huami Corporation has -0.2% weaker performance while Garmin Ltd. has 24.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Garmin Ltd. beats Huami Corporation.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.