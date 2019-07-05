Huami Corporation (HMI) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Comparing side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.28 35.42 ESCO Technologies Inc. 70 2.70 N/A 3.21 22.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Huami Corporation and ESCO Technologies Inc. ESCO Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Huami Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Huami Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ESCO Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Huami Corporation and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huami Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 4.3% ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Huami Corporation are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor ESCO Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Huami Corporation and ESCO Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 95.5% respectively. 9.04% are Huami Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huami Corporation -9.08% -22.02% -27.92% 2.51% 3.15% -0.2% ESCO Technologies Inc. -0.3% 1.5% 7.4% 12.04% 32.3% 10.93%

For the past year Huami Corporation had bearish trend while ESCO Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Huami Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.