HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 1.34 N/A -0.58 0.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 20.52 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. Its rival Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.3 respectively. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 400.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares and 30.3% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 21.09% are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64% Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has -47.64% weaker performance while Twist Bioscience Corporation has 46.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Twist Bioscience Corporation beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.