HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 0.91 N/A -0.58 0.00 Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential is 487.72% at a $4 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.4% and 58%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.5% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend while Soleno Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Soleno Therapeutics Inc. beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.