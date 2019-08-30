HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 1.26 N/A -0.58 0.00 Biocept Inc. 1 5.43 N/A -7.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Biocept Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Volatility and Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Biocept Inc. has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biocept Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biocept Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 427.26% and an $5 consensus price target. Competitively Biocept Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 231.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. looks more robust than Biocept Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.4% and 12.6% respectively. About 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Biocept Inc. has 0.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has -47.64% weaker performance while Biocept Inc. has 17.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. beats Biocept Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.