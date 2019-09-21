HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) Comparing side by side

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 1.04 N/A -0.58 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.77 N/A 3.53 19.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Agilent Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 419.48% for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. with average target price of $4. Competitively Agilent Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, with potential upside of 12.86%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares and 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. 1.9% are HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64% Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend while Agilent Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.