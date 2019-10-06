Hsbc Holdings Plc Upped Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by $1.42 Million as Stock Declined; Holder Carderock Capital Management Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 16,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 159,838 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 774,631 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,439 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 4,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 974,363 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Peter L. Bermont Named to Forbes List of America’s Top Wealth Advisors – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Forbes names Orlando Health, 12 other area firms as ‘best employers’ in Florida – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Michael D. Gold Named To Forbes List Of Best-In-State Next-Generation Advisors – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Investorplace.com” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

