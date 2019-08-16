Hsbc Holdings Plc Upped Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD); Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position Increased by Newport Asia Llc

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 2.35M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 137.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 46,438 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 19,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 299,282 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 55 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 5,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 139,913 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 31,412 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,913 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,614 shares stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd reported 24,523 shares. 27,414 are held by Sei Invs. Morgan Stanley reported 23,457 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 427,342 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 26,708 shares to 130,751 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 194,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 232,131 shares. Moreover, Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,453 shares. 1.10 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 6.57 million were accumulated by Amer Gp Incorporated. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 224,488 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 6,287 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 421,733 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Andra Ap owns 87,400 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% stake. Boston Prns has invested 0.42% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sensato Investors Lc holds 47,000 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Baldwin Limited Liability owns 6,698 shares.