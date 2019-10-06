Hsbc Holdings Plc Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Fiduciary Management Lifted Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Zions Bancorporation (ZION) stake by 66.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 559,890 shares as Zions Bancorporation (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 1.40M shares with $64.60 million value, up from 845,070 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation now has $7.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 969.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 242,364 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 267,364 shares with $62.53 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $41.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) stake by 15,190 shares to 1.57 million valued at $181.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Armstrong World Ind. (NYSE:AWI) stake by 1.05M shares and now owns 638,440 shares. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp owns 6,118 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 164 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 848 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa, a France-based fund reported 51,293 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc stated it has 0.32% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 90,100 shares stake. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 240 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 108 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Dupont Cap holds 30,855 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Comm stated it has 372,923 shares. Schroder Management Group holds 1.03M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.5% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 112,202 shares. Capstone Inv Lc owns 7,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 19.21% above currents $43.2 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 7 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 11. Bank of America maintained Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by SunTrust.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Zion Oil & Gas Begins 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J also bought $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 0.24% or 180,228 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,697 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.02% or 3,763 shares in its portfolio. 168,091 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Ima Wealth Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 10,915 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability owns 1,386 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Llc invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Leavell Inv Mgmt reported 1,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of stated it has 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 305,575 shares. Prns Limited invested in 0.59% or 42,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 7.95% above currents $224 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 28. Canaccord Genuity maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen announces leadership changes – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Verizon, PepsiCo & Biogen – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen launches study of higher dose of Spinraza – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 11,937 shares to 14,942 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 167,012 shares and now owns 50,400 shares. Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc was reduced too.