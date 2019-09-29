Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $4.69 Million as Share Value Rose; Hmi Capital Has Decreased Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding as Stock Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83 million, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 2.52 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 22/05/2018 – Apollo Is Said to Explore Sale of U.S. Chemicals Maker Momentive; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO AFFILIATES, REALTY PARTNERS FORM REAL ESTATE PARTNERSHIP; 21/03/2018 – Apollo eyes new natural resources fund later this year – CEO; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 16/05/2018 – West Corporation Chief Administrative Officer, Nancy Disman, will add Chief Financial Officer Responsibilities; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO IS SAID TO PURSUE DEAL TO CREATE $700M TOWER OWNER

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 76.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 146,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 44,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 191,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 2.65M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.67M for 16.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 25,343 shares to 37,308 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 682,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.