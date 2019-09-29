Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped By $869,820 Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 34.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 16,828 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 32,010 shares with $10.34M value, down from 48,838 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.12M shares traded or 26.01% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 111.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 22,890 shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)'s stock rose 20.45%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 43,460 shares with $1.67M value, up from 20,570 last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $31.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.74 million shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP - AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N - COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.58 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -2.29% below currents $371.18 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) stake by 241,200 shares to 293,400 valued at $15.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 9,346 shares and now owns 133,532 shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,666 shares. Cambridge Tru Company has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1,284 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 480,331 shares. Of Vermont has 2,174 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 551,759 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 328,366 shares. Adirondack accumulated 0.1% or 452 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 114 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Seizert Lc stated it has 0.45% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Pacific Investment Mngmt Co accumulated 670 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 12.01% above currents $38.4 stock price. Newmont Mining had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NEM in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) stake by 11,548 shares to 17,701 valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 45,677 shares and now owns 103,667 shares. Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.