Hsbc Holdings Plc Stake in Metlife (Call) (MET) Has Lifted by $13.35 Million; Sina (SINA) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (MET) by 100.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 272,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 542,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.96 million, up from 270,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03 million shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 181.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.04M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 336,382 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,697 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 64,352 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 25,167 shares. Css Lc Il has 138,177 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Genesis Asset Managers Llp has invested 3.88% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Earnest Ptnrs Llc invested in 0% or 9 shares. 338,852 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Andra Ap accumulated 73,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Enterprise Ser Corp owns 167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 189,053 shares. Citadel Llc stated it has 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 22,031 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Aristotle Fund Limited Partnership invested in 35,000 shares.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sina Corporation (SINA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Correctly Evaluating SINA’s Worth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 230,590 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $112.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra by 94,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (NYSE:EDU).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 51,798 shares to 23,091 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,909 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mai Cap invested in 184,611 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 804,576 shares. Ckw Gru has 2,629 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1,143 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1,101 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company accumulated 162,922 shares. 1.47 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Franklin Res holds 12.35 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt invested in 0.54% or 406,317 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,463 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.02% or 2,772 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co invested 0.55% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Chemical Financial Bank owns 32,731 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Co holds 0.1% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 4,111 shares.