Hsbc Holdings Plc Stake in Duke Energy New (Put) (DUK) Lowered by $6.79 Million; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Shares Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Holding by $408,408

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.41 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) (DUK) by 84.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 75,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 14,200 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 2.69 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management invested in 0.33% or 12,245 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 39,014 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,114 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 21,491 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc owns 104,466 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Colony Gru reported 9,428 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 181,912 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc owns 182,098 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.49% or 140,958 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 302 shares. Bell Fincl Bank accumulated 33,797 shares. Triangle Wealth has invested 1.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nbt State Bank N A Ny has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 91,659 shares to 132,524 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 2.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Fitbit Inc.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 706,488 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. 8,194 were accumulated by Atria Investments Lc. Bragg Finance Advisors reported 0.42% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 29,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 153,600 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 1.09M shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 7,636 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Co invested 4.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 19,774 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.70 million shares. Finemark National Bank invested in 141,563 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Moreover, Charter Tru Com has 0.26% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 25,302 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 244 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,990 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).