Hsbc Holdings Plc Raised Its Position in Sina (SINA) by $5.13 Million; Kestrel Investment Management Has Lifted Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding by $4.53 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 148.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 87,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 145,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 58,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 1.01M shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 363,905 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,021 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 8,026 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 13,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 1.97M are held by Fosun Ltd. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw Com Inc accumulated 0.11% or 1.39M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 43,352 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 24,283 shares. Int Grp Incorporated owns 965 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested in 0% or 74,932 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 95,321 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 881 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 2.82 million shares to 42,391 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 267,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,946 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).