Hsbc Holdings Plc Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Trimmed by $4.50 Million as Valuation Rose; United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Stock Price Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 50,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 47,011 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 97,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 1.32M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 50,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 77,528 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, down from 128,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $100.92. About 1.15 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 23.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,124 shares to 58,628 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 31,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,674 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 89,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 7,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 21.04 million were reported by Vanguard. Rhode Island-based Weybosset And Mgmt has invested 6.29% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 162 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Element Ltd Liability Com has 0.86% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 140,375 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Asset Management invested in 13,046 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smithfield accumulated 1,880 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Ltd reported 2,090 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 1.18M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22,104 shares to 96,162 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).