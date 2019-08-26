Hsbc Holdings Plc Position in Facebook (Put) (FB) Increased by $206.32 Million; Copeland Capital Management Lowered Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $4.26 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 191.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.59 million, up from 650,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA FROM RESEARCH COMPANY GSR ON THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT; 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 17,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,513 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 32,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Call) (NYSE:KO) by 348,900 shares to 246,200 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc (Put) by 2,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (Call) (FEZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UBS Group Displays Prudent Cost Management: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 bln – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Cost Control Help Teva (TEVA) Beat on Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Agnico (AEM) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) 1H19 Earnings & Sales Soft, Cost Woes Hurt – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 28,047 shares to 422,466 shares, valued at $24.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.