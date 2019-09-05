Hsbc Holdings Plc Maintains Stake in Intuit (Call) (INTU); Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (JPM) Holder Horizon Investments Has Upped Stake by $702,400 as Market Value Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Intuit (Call) (INTU) by 193.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 46,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Intuit (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $292.04. About 630,507 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com (JPM) by 144.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 11,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 4,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 9.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 363,000 shares to 928,500 shares, valued at $69.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 152,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,900 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Put) (NYSE:TRV).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 8,005 shares to 4,247 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) by 26,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.