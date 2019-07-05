Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Its Stake in Aarons (AAN) by $4.43 Million; Middleton & Co Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.28 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 81.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 85,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, down from 103,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 409,324 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 41,304 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $41.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 352,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $58.89M for 18.25 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

