Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Its Eqt (EQT) Position by $2.98 Million; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Value Rose, Basswood Capital Management Increased Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 135.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 557,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 968,376 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21 million, up from 410,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 226,290 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 79.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 148,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 37,651 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, down from 186,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 4.73 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. announces its 3rd pre-grand opening in 60 days for Reflection at College Park in Mountain House – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. introduces three new communities in South Carolina – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 19,579 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,685 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 563,937 shares to 613,837 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Lushko Jonathan M. bought $150,473 worth of stock. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740 on Thursday, March 14. Rice Daniel J. IV had bought 1,025 shares worth $21,259. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. $28,574 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Jenkins Donald M. also bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUSK, EQT, RLGY and NGHC – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.