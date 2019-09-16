Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stake; Last Week Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Analysts

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) stake by 36.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 86,800 shares as Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 150,700 shares with $21.04M value, down from 237,500 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Call) now has $244.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -4.43% below currents $115.45 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 12. See Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $101.0000 114.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 90.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $100.0000 97.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,826 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 297,872 shares. Burns J W Com Inc Ny has invested 2.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Investment Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,964 shares. 112 were accumulated by Kessler Group Ltd. Fred Alger Management has invested 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advisors Lc owns 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,795 shares. John G Ullman & Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,508 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 30,017 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 466,945 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.03% stake. First Co reported 1.06% stake. Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilkins Counsel stated it has 7,700 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.38 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 349,313 shares to 435,113 valued at $44.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM) stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 61,100 shares. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.08% above currents $135.58 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $42.65 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.45. About 607,545 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Analog Devices, Inc. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chemical Comml Bank has invested 0.26% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Regions Corporation accumulated 12,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania accumulated 39,209 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus owns 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 803 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Oakworth Cap has 3,361 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns stated it has 530 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 12,055 shares. Whittier holds 4,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 24,316 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability stated it has 51 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 172,436 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 1,724 shares.