HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA) Gets GBX 691.00 Target By Jefferies International; Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shorts Increased By 11.9%

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) had an increase of 11.9% in short interest. MTDR’s SI was 19.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.9% from 17.00 million shares previously. With 1.95 million avg volume, 10 days are for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s short sellers to cover MTDR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 1.30 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c

Analysts at Jefferies International’s equity research division cut HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock to a Hold on 24 July. The analysts at Jefferies International have a target price of GBX 691.00 on HSBA or 4.99% more upside.

The stock decreased 2.16% or GBX 14.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 656.4. About 24.61 million shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Hsbc Holdings (LON:HSBA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hsbc Holdings has GBX 925 highest and GBX 513 lowest target. GBX 639.83’s average target is -2.52% below currents GBX 656.4 stock price. Hsbc Holdings had 31 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and GBX 513 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 22 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and GBX 620 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 780 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Shore Capital.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 133.13 billion GBP. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Hairford Matthew V. $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Adams Craig N. Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of stock. On Friday, May 24 STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,000 shares.

