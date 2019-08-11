Hsbc Holdings Plc Lifted Csx (Call) (CSX) Holding by $16.15 Million; Share Price Declined; Donald Smith & Company Lowered Aercap Holdings (AER) Position by $40.53 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Csx Corp (Call) (CSX) by 351.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 218,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 280,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.98 million, up from 62,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Csx Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings (AER) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 881,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.17M, down from 6.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 450,534 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). King Luther Capital Management stated it has 2,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Capital Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 78,270 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 77,904 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated owns 9,350 shares. Gibraltar has 6.87% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 64,810 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 103,468 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company reported 19,640 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 53,904 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 45,299 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.22% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Shelton Cap invested 0.56% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 965,550 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $125.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 87,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,336 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Pa accumulated 0.08% or 15,000 shares. The New York-based Hrt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Greenlight Capital Incorporated stated it has 13.76% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 264,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Company invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Citigroup Incorporated reported 4.07 million shares. Northern Corp reported 1.61 million shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 5,949 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company owns 505,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Century holds 376,028 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,552 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 72,895 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 6.75 million shares. Eagle Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.41% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).