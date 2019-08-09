Hsbc Holdings Plc Increases Holding in Edison Intl (EIX); Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Stake by $824,312

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 64,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 354,221 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, up from 289,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 2.19 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 35,849 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, down from 40,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $119.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.7. About 2.30 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset Rech And Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 3,650 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moody Bancshares Trust Division invested in 0.31% or 67,824 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 9,437 shares. Nadler Financial Gp reported 1,902 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office invested in 437 shares. Sit Invest Assocs reported 0.74% stake. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,440 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 6.61% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 11,614 shares. Smithfield Com invested in 10,259 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Company invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.21% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsr owns 20,453 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,600 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 439,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,869 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Call) (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,850 shares. Synovus Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Endurance Wealth Incorporated stated it has 3,000 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 10,814 are owned by Foster And Motley. Cibc Bancorp Usa accumulated 8,363 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.22% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 63,002 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Raymond James And invested in 0.02% or 173,819 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Limited has invested 0.13% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mason Street Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 115,275 were reported by Amer. 674,254 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Pettee Investors invested in 8,173 shares or 0.32% of the stock.