HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Both HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) compete on a level playing field in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC Holdings plc 42 3.26 N/A 3.45 12.33 East West Bancorp Inc. 49 4.70 N/A 4.67 10.15

In table 1 we can see HSBC Holdings plc and East West Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. East West Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than HSBC Holdings plc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HSBC Holdings plc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of HSBC Holdings plc and East West Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC Holdings plc 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% East West Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

HSBC Holdings plc’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, East West Bancorp Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

HSBC Holdings plc and East West Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 East West Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, East West Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 28.34% and its average target price is $60.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HSBC Holdings plc and East West Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of HSBC Holdings plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of East West Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HSBC Holdings plc -0.65% -0.77% 0.54% 3.23% -15.25% 3.53% East West Bancorp Inc. -6.03% -6.99% -11.39% -12.26% -32.58% 8.84%

For the past year HSBC Holdings plc has weaker performance than East West Bancorp Inc.

Summary

East West Bancorp Inc. beats HSBC Holdings plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services. Its Commercial Banking business provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt and equity advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-market companies. The companyÂ’s Global Banking and Markets business is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction banking services, as well as prime, research and analysis, trading and sales, and securities services to companies, governments, and institutions. Its Global Private Banking business provides private banking, investment, and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 4,000 offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.