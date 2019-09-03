Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) Stock Declined While Noesis Capital Mangement Has Boosted by $238.20 Million Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Capital Advisors Raised Position by $168.47 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HSBC) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 5,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 183,141 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 billion, up from 177,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 2.42 million shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – 87PZ: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR HSBC BANK PLC OF 86 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – HSBC: Profit Before Tax at $4.76 Billion, Down 4% On-Year, on Higher Operating Expenses; 09/05/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 131; RATING REDUCE; 09/05/2018 – HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC HSTG.L : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 04/04/2018 – HSBC’S NEW CEO IS SAID TO MULL MORE COUNTRY EXITS IN FRESH PLAN; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE MERGERWITH SABB ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; 28/03/2018 – HSBC’s Maher Discusses the Dollar as N.Korea Eases Tensions (Video); 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.68 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 700 shares to 16,659 shares, valued at $485.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eurozone (EZU) by 1,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,462 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Cap Llc accumulated 0.04% or 3,275 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Co holds 3.3% or 41,122 shares in its portfolio. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. 72,603 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc. Ameritas Prns reported 64,473 shares. Factory Mutual Com reported 783,200 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Yorktown Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lifeplan Financial Grp invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 38,415 were reported by Albion Grp Ut. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 72,149 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 2.76% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 109,533 shares. Moreover, Perritt Cap Mngmt has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,677 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.43% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,465 shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 175,723 shares to 8,052 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 65,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,995 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).